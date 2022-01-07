Top players to feature in 4th SGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship

KARACHI: Leading national players will be seen in action in the Engro 4th Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Ladies Amateur Golf Championship 2022 to be held here at the picturesque Karachi Golf Club from January 7-9. Ms Fawzia Naqvi, Lady Captain KGC and member SGA, announced here on Thursday that girls and lady golfers from all over the country would take part in five different categories during the three-day championship. “This is the fourth year that we are conducting this championship. This is the second time it is being held at KGC. We are very excited because there has been a tremendous response from lady golfers from all over the country for this prestigious championship,” Fawzia said. More than 70 golfers in various age categories will take part in the three-day championship as well as a special putting contest to be held on Friday.

National ladies champion Humna Amjad will begin the championship as the hot favourite with sisters Daniah Syed and Abiha Syed also in contention for the prestigious title. “We are really pleased over the fact that players from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Bahawalpur have also come here to take part in the championship,” Fawzia said. Speaking at the occasion, Khurram Khan, President SGA, said that the association’s priority was to promote youngsters. “SGA’s vision is to develop and promote young girls and boys to be national level winners in the next 4 years and then become international winners,” he said. The competing players will be contesting for various prizes including the Shabana Siddiqui Memorial Trophy which will go to the most promising player of the championship being sponsored by Engro. The youngest junior golfer will receive Mrs Ibne Hasan Memorial Trophy.