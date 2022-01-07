USA women to host Kiwis, Czechs and Iceland next month

LOS ANGELES: World champions the United States will host 2023 Women’s World Cup co-hosts New Zealand, Iceland and the Czech Republic in the seventh SheBelieves Cup tournament, US Soccer said Wednesday. Next month’s event features three doubleheaders and a round-robin format, with matches on February 17 and 20 at Los Angeles and February 23 at Frisco, Texas. New Zealand’s “Football Ferns” will put extra emphasis on the event before they join Australia in hosting 32 of the world’s best teams in July and August of 2023. Iceland and the Czech Republic are deep into Women’s World Cup qualifying.

The US women will face the Czechs on February 17 and New Zealand three days later on the home pitch of Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Galaxy and meet Iceland on February 23 in Texas. “These will be the first matches of what will be a really important year,” US national team coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “As focus on World Cup qualifying, the SheBelieves Cup will be extremely valuable for the continued development of the team.” The Americans will try to qualify for the Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics in July’s CONCACAF championship tournament. Teams will be tested upon arrival for Covid-19 as part of extensive safety measures around all squads for the duration of the event, which will feature spectators after last year’s event was staged before limited attendance in Orlando.