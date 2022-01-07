Usman Mukhtar to star in director Zaheeruddin’s crime thriller movie next

The multitalented star, after the sweeping success of Hum Kahan Kay Sache Thay, Usman Mukhtar will soon be seen playing the lead role in a crime thriller movie playing the role of a police officer opposite Ushna Shah.

Ace TVC director Zaheeruddin, under the banner of Dareechay Films, is directing his first feature film which is set to start shoot in Lahore in January 2022.

“I am so happy to be a part of this project and it’s something we have discussing for some years with Zaheer,” stated Usman Mukhtar. “Really hope the audience will enjoy what we have been working on.”

This will be Mukhtar’s forth feature film after Janaan, Parchi and the unreleased Umro Ayar opposite Sanam Saeed.

The versatile actor and filmmaker, Usman Mukhtar made his acting debut with the film ‘Janaan’ in the year 2006. Since then he has established his career with brilliant performances in several notable serials such as ‘Aana’ and ‘Sabaat’, feature film, ‘Parchi’ and his own award winning short ‘Bench’. He has also been nominated twice for HUM awards for his exceptional acting. Recently the actor was seen in the blockbuster serials ‘Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay’ and ‘Sinf E Ahan’.