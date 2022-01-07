Mohsin Abbas Haider shares fan moment with Shahrukh Khan

Singer and actor Mohsin Abbas Haider took to social media application Instagram to share the picture of a note he received from the celebrated Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

The picture, posted on Wednesday on the visual-sharing platform, went viral and got 5,000 likes and counting.

“To, Mohsin Abbas Haider. Wishing you success and lots of love Love, Shah Rukh Khan,” the note read.

In the caption, Mohsin Abbas Haider wrote that he is inspired and motivated by Shah Rukh Khan.

“Fan Moment – Finally Received the Autograph of a Man Whose Story/Struggle Inspired Me in My Struggling Days. Who Motivates Me. A Self Made Superstar, My Mentor, The King, The Legendary Sir Shah Rukh Khan” the caption read.

It is pertinent to mention that Mohsin Abbas Sohail married former model turned actor Fatima Suhail back in 2015. In 2017, the singer and actor revealed the tragic news of their first child’s death due to illness. Their daughter Mahveen Abbas Haider was just one month old at the time of her demise.

Mohsin Abbas Haider, in 2019, announced that they were blessed with a baby boy named Haider Mohsin Abbas. In the same year, the celebrity admitted to battling depression. The celebrity said he got over the feeling by talking to someone about it.