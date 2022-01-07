Ahad Raza Mir missing from Saboor’s mayun ceremony

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are making fans raise eyebrows yet again. While elder sister Sajal is seen at the forefront of wedding festivities of Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, husband Ahad Raza Mir is missing in action.

This comes after the Ehd-e-Wafa star seemingly skipped Saboor’s Baat Pakki and Sajal’s Khel Khel Mein premiere, sparking rumours of estrangement from wife.

In the viral video shared by various social media accounts, Sajal is spotted in a green lehenga, laying Haldi on the blissed couple sans Ahad.

“Where is Ahad ??” asked one Instagram user in the comments. “So separation is confirmed?,” added another.

In a recent interview, Sajal addressed her ‘rushed’ wedding with Ahad, detailing how the actor wanted to marry as soon as possible in fear of losing her. “I asked Ahad why he had been in such a hurry to get engaged. He told me that he had been afraid that, if he didn’t ask me to marry him, he would lose me and I would marry someone else.”