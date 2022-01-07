Public reacts to Atif Aslam’s acting skills

Atif Aslam is a globally Popular and versatile Pakistani singer. Atif has sung unlimited popular songs in Pakistan and India and is known for his soulful voice around the globe.

Atif Aslam has also received Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, the fourth-highest civil award from the Pakistani government. Atif has received a lot of Lux Style Awards as well. He also made his acting debut in 2011 with Shoaib Mansoor’s film Bol.

Lately, the actor has stepped into the television industry with his debut drama Sang E Mah. Previously, he just did one feature film Bol and didn’t look back towards acting but persued his singing career.

His drama Sang E Mah’s teasers are making waves on social media as the drama is all set to release on 8th January in cinemas followed by the possible telecast on Hum Tv next week. The teasers are being praised by Atif’s fans and also are getting mixed responses.

A few of the fans are praising his acting by heart and wishing him luck. Others are writing famous Akshay Kumar’s dialogue, ” Uday Bhai Yeh Kis line mey a Gaey Ap” . Many are saying that acting is the job of an actor and Atif should only focus on singing. One fan said that expressions and voice didn’t give that impact. One fan said that he’s nothing in acting and Nauman Ijaz is great at acting. Many fans actually didn’t like the dialogue “Iblees ka Baap” , a few said that such nerrative portrays wrong image of Pakistan. However, Atif Aslam’s fans were posting loving emojis under his clip , they were just waiting for his dramas. Many fans gave Atif Aslam an advice to stick to singing instead of acting. A few fans said that drama will be a Block Buster.