Rohail Hyatt is looking for minority artists to perform the National Anthem

Music producer Rohail Hyatt is on the lookout for suggestions for artists representing Pakistan’s diverse ethnoreligious landscape to sing the country’s national anthem. Taking to Twitter, Hyatt wrote, “I’m looking for singers that best represent their provincial and minority communities in Pakistan. Please share any names and links that come to your mind.” After a user rescinded with a well-known list of names, including Mai Dhai, Chakwal Group and Akhtar Chanal Zehri, Hyatt clarified that he was looking for more diversity. He wrote, “Looking for representation across the national spectrum to sing the official national anthem. We want to ensure every community gets represented.” After a Twitter user urged Hyatt to leave the composition by Ahmed Ghulam Ali Chagla’s unaltered, the producer responded assuring them that “very special consideration” was being given to the original composition. The user tweeted in reply to Hyatt’s call for suggestions, “I really hope they don’t destroy the marching rhythm and grand orchestra of Chagla, a great old Pakistani master with equal command over western and Indian classical music.”













