PTI unveils new office-bearers, advisory councils

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has appointed its 20-member Central Advisory Committee of the party. According to a notification issued on December 26, 2021 and released for media on Thursday by the party, the Chairman PTI has appointed these members of Central Advisory Committee. As per notification the members of Central Advisory Committee included PTI Asad Umar, Aamir Mahmood Kiani, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Pervez Khattak, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mahmood, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Imran Ismail, Qasim Khan Suri, Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Qaiser, Ali Haider Zaidi, Hammad Azhar, Mahmood Khan, Shireen Mazari, Saifullah Niazi, Usman Buzdar, Chaudry Muhammad Sarwar, Murad Saeed and Khan Muhammad Jamali.

Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has appointed Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi as the party’s Vice Chairman.

A notification dated December 26, 2021 was issued by the PTI Secretariat here on Thursday. Meanwhile, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a statement said that his appointment as the party’s Vice Chairman was an honor for him. He thanked PTI Chairman Imran Khan for reposing the trust.

Qureshi said that as Vice Chairman of PTI he will continue to serve along with other office bearers, members and workers for further strengthening the party.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had announced its advisory councils for different regions, including Punjab, Sindh and others.

The announcement was made during the meeting of PTI’s Central Executive Committee, he said addressing a news conference.

“Except Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PTI has announced its executive and advisory boards in the provinces,” he said. The councils had been constituted separately in Central and South Punjab, besides Sindh.

The minister said Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib had been appointed as the PTI’s Information Secretary, and Siraj Khan as Finance Secretary.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Secretary General Asad Umar for coordinating with provincial presidents with regard to the party’s new organizational set-up.

The prime minister, he said, also directed the party to make preparations for the local government elections. “We are reaching out to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to build consensus for bringing amendment in the (election) code of conduct,” he said, adding the ministers, prime minister and assembly members should be allowed to participate in the election campaign.

It was ‘ridiculous’ to issue notices to political people on running election campaigns in their constituencies, he remarked. Fawad said efforts were afoot to engage other political parties so that a request should be made to the Election Commission of Pakistan for reviewing the code of conduct.