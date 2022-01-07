Anti-govt long march from Feb 27: Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday announced to launch a long march on Islamabad on February 27, saying his party will play role in ridding Pakistan of an illegitimate, ineligible and incapable government.

“We will launch a long march on February 27 from Mazar-e-Quaid to Islamabad,” he said while addressing a press conference in Karachi. “Our party has waged a struggle in the past to rescue Pakistan and we are ready to do so again,” he said. “We will make our effort to rid Pakistan of an illegitimate, ineligible and incapable government,” he added. He said the workers of the party will reach Islamabad at all costs and put forth their demands. Bilawal said his party wanted “all institutions to remain neutral” as they wage the struggle.

According to the Bhutto family’s scion, the PPP “invites people to become a part of the struggle and get their economic and democratic rights back.” “We have to liberate Pakistan again,” he remarked. Bilawal demanded an immediate and transparent election in the country as he termed democracy as the only solution to the problems of the country. He said that the nation wants to get rid of the “selected” government and a transparent election is the only solution. Criticising the government’s economic policies, the PPP chairman said that the government has “surrendered” before international organisations and now the country’s economic autonomy is “at stake”.

Speaking about the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, which was presented in the National Assembly last month to meet the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Bilawal said that SBP’s autonomy is also “at stake”. “The State Bank will neither be answerable to Parliament nor any courts,” he said.

He said the party is working on a legal course of action to take against the SBP bill. Regarding the supplementary finance bill, Bilawal lashed out at the government saying that their “intentions are clear to get it approved by force” in Parliament. Terming the so-called “mini-budget” as an “anti-state bill”, the PPP chairman said that we will protest in front of the Parliament house on the day voting for it is held. Sharing details of his line of action in context with the protest and long march against the PTI government, Bilawal said that PPP would initiate its long march on February 27 from Mazar-e-Quaid. He said: “No matter what comes our way, we will reach Islamabad at any cost and will present our demands.” “PPP’s stance is very clear on Imran Khan’s selection,” he said. He added: “We want all institutions to remain neutral.”

Answering questions related to PPP’s former alliance with the Opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Bilawal said that PPP is not a part of PDM anymore. “Now it is up to them whether they resign from parliament or not,” he said, adding: “PDM has not consulted with us on its long march against PTI.” Meanwhile, during the press conference, he also welcomed the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement regarding their neutral stance in political matters, saying that it’s a wise comment and the institution’s role must remain neutral.