COAS reiterates significance of peace efforts in Afghanistan

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters received the Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu on Thursday who called on him.

During the meeting, the Army Chief underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan. The two sides discussed the matters of regional security situation, mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries, said an Inter Services Public Relations, media release. The COAS, stressed upon the need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe. The COAS said: “We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities.” Both sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains. The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability. Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff, General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu Thursday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest, said a PAF media release. General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in the aviation industry. The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Turkey enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which are manifested through strong ties between both air forces. The Air Chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.