PTI wants equal development across country

Governor of Punjab Ch Sarwar met Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, political and governmental issues besides promotion of tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan were discussed. As per details Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor House Lahore. Discussion was carried out on various issues.

During the meeting, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking practical steps for the development of the all provinces; Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. All resources are being used for equal development and prosperity in the country. Political opponents should also support the government to strengthen the country and provide relief to the people instead of obstructing the country’s development and prosperity.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the people have given a five-year mandate to the PTI and it is the constitutional and democratic right of PTI government to complete the constitutional term. All political opponents should know that there will be no change of government in the country after March 2022. After March, the month of April will come and nothing will happen. March 2021 has passed. March 2022 and March 2023 will also pass and the general elections in the country will be held on time.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that let the opposition be patient and wait for the general elections. Both the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete their constitutional term. Prime Minister Imran Khan has no political agenda, he wants only development of the country and the nation. Insaf Sehat Card is a historical project of the PTI government.