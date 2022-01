President Arif Alvi said on Thursday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 a second time, calling on citizens to follow precautionary measures and standard operating procedures. “I have tested positive for Covid-19 again. Had a sore throat for four to five days and was getting better, Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms,” he said on Twitter.”Friends, please resume precautions and follow SOPs,” he said.