Shehzad Akbar visits FIA office

Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shehzad Akbar on Thursday visited the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Office 1 here and conducted a meeting with Additional DG North and directors Punjab-1 & 2. During the visit, he emphasized on achieving the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) targets for the upcoming plenary review in March. He also conducted a session regarding assessment of FIA field offices in terms of enhancing capacity and effectiveness of the department. Shehzad Akbar agreed to setting up joint working groups of the State Bank of Pakistan, Financial Monitoring Unit and FIA pertaining to the suspicious transaction records for efficiency in investigations.













