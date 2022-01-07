Imran Khan only hope of Pakistan: Mahmood Khan

Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan Thursday said that Imran Khan is the only hope of this country and he is thinking of the future of this nation, not of elections.

Keeping in view the current situation government has launched several schemes to provide relief to the people while we are working for the welfare of the people irrespective of party affiliations, he said.

He expressed these views while addressing the PTI District Mansehra and Abbottabad Worker’s Convention. “We all have to stand with Prime Minister Imran Khan with sincerity. There is no chief minister or minister. We all are the workers of PTI and we all have to strengthen the party,” he said. Talking about the developmental schemes for Abbottabad city he said that for divisional headquarter a package of Rs. 20 billion rupees would be announced soon while one billion rupees has been sanctioned for the up-gradation of DHQ Hospital Abbottabad and soon construction work will be started. Mahmood Khan said that we have suffered a lot during the first phase of the local body elections in the province due to disagreement with party workers.

Party workers should inform the people about the government’s welfare measures for the general public as we have started several mega projects across the province that are in the final stages of completion, Mahmood Khan said.

He further said that in the second phase of Local Body elections we will have to eradicate the differences and assure the victory of party candidates. He has assured the party workers that the Ehsas program, Health Card, Youth Card and cheque would be distributed through the consultation of party workers. While emphasizing the need for unity and discipline in the party Mahmood Khan said that from now on every decision would be made with the advice and consultation of party workers.

He further said that in the Mansehra district we would complete major projects within the next two years including Water Supply Scheme, Medical College, Mansehra Bypass and Hospital up-gradation. In addition, all other issues of the district will be solved, said the CM.

The Chief Minister KP said that Tehsil Buffa and Mansehra would be divided into three districts and would be announced soon.

Federal Ministers for Defence Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Federal Minister Umar Ayub Khan, Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan, Special Assistant Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ahmed Hussain Shah, Member Provincial Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, Nawabzada Farid, Qalandar Khan Lodhi and a large number of party workers attended the Worker’s Convention.