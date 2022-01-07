Tool kits distributed for reintegration of migrants

Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) Thursday distributed trade-specific tool-kits and in-Kind support among the returning migrants enabling them to start sustained self-employment. The initiative was taken in collaboration with Pak – German Facilitation & Reintegration Centre (PGFRC) and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) for socio-economic reintegration of returning migrants. A ceremony was organized here in which over 82 returning migrants received kits to start their career in the fields of photography, culinary arts, motorcycle mechanic, electrician, plumber, carpenter, and mason. These returnee migrants had also completed a comprehensive business development training from PGFRC in their selected trades.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on OPHRD Muhammad Ayub Afridi graced the ceremony as chief guest while Head of Development Cooperation, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Marion Pfennigs, Managing Director OPF, Amer Sheikh, Country Director, GIZ, Tobias Becker, members of Senate and the National Assembly Standing Committees on OPHRD, Members, OPF Board of Governors, senior government officials, representatives of international organizations and civil society representatives were also present on the occasion.

Muhammad Ayub Afridi speaking on the occasion said the ceremony is a testament to the commitment of Pakistan government which considers overseas Pakistanis as its roaming ambassadors abroad and is actively engaged in resolving their reintegration issues in Pakistan.

Dr. Amer Sheikh said the MoU between German and Pakistani governments has been formalized at a very important point in time and is the start of new dawn in the area of support to the Pakistanis returning migrants as a result of the pandemic.

The arrangement will support in counseling and introduction to employment or entrepreneurship measures, he added.

Marion Pfennigs, Tobias Becker and Dr. Mansoor Zaib Khan, said that PGFRC is playing a critical role in enhancing the capacity of returnee migrants and reducing unemployment rates in Pakistan.

The migrants who received their Tool-Kits expressed their gratitude to the OPHRD Ministry for supporting them to make a new start and achieve sustainable self-employment in Pakistan.