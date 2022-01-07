Nomad Gallery, Bestway Cement join hands to promote artworks

Art can open our eyes to the intricacy and beauty of the natural world. It can simply be a painting that appreciates nature for what it is or it can be a challenging piece expressing our complex human connection to nature. The importance of contemporary art in Pakistan is difficult to measure and crucial to recognize.

In recent years, the Covid pandemic has severely affected all sectors. Arts and crafts are no exception to it. Therefore, it is imperative we continue our resilient commitment and efforts towards maintaining the health of all these sectors around us. Art is a powerful and important part of what unites us to celebrate our differences while connecting us through communal experience.

“The Golden hour” was a show of 15 renowned artists from all over Pakistan, exploring the northern areas including Naran, Babusar Top, Hunza and Khunjarab, capturing nature’s beauty with their creative originality and technical skills in their chosen mediums. The artworks were mainly the outcome of 3rd Artists Summer Camp 2021, an annual program for senior and emerging artists and art lovers to gather, connect, practice and promote art, under the umbrella of Studio Ali Sajid and National Artists Association of Pakistan (NAAP-KP).

Ms Nageen Hyat, Founder/Director of Nomad Gallery, while addressing to the attendees of the event, said: “This fine collection of art, representative of the northern areas of Pakistan, reflects the lush natural beauty of the landscapes and ambience, invoking a connection with nature and the urge to breathe in the pure air”.

Nomad Gallery initiated this juried event “The Golden Hour” to recognize the merits of the artworks submitted by professional artists. The Judging process commenced and concluded on January 4, while the award distribution took place on the next day, inaugural date of the event on January 5, 2022.The esteemed jury panel comprised of Quddus Mirza (artist/art critic), Naeem Pasha (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz – architecture and art), MsNageen Hyat (Founder/Director Nomad Gallery).

Federal Minister for Education and Professional TrainingShafqat Mahmood graced the event and encouraged the artists to portray a positive image of Pakistan to the World. In his address, he also thanked Bestway Cement Limited for joining hands with Nomad Gallery and PNCA in sponsoring the exhibition. Managing Director Bestway Cement LimitedIrfan A. Sheikh, added: “We take a leap beyond to encourage and facilitate our budding painters and aspiring artists of our homeland in structuring a prosperous imminent for its nation. The Best Way to foster the future”.

Bestway Cement is fully cognisant of its social responsibility. The company conducts its CSR activities mainly through its charitable trust, Bestway Foundation both independently and in partnership with specialist organisations. It takes pride in its proactive development and welfare of the under-privileged through activities such as improving access to health services, education, vocational trainings, environmental conservation programmes, and creation of direct and indirect employment opportunities. Bestway Cement ranks among the 10 largest corporates in Pakistan in terms of annual CSR spending.