JCP okays Justice Ayesha’s nomination as first female SC judge

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, Justice Ayesha Malik’s nomination for appointment as a Supreme Court judge was approved by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) by a five-to-four majority.

If she is appointed, she will be Pakistan’s first female Supreme Court judge.

The Parliamentary Committee on Judges had been notified of the final approval for Justice Ayesha Malik’s appointment.

Under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed, a meeting of the JCP was conducted today, during which five of the nine members of the panel approved Justice Ayesha Malik’s appointment to the Supreme Court.

Her nomination was backed by CJP Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, retired judge Sarmad Jalal Osmani, Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan, and Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem.

Meanwhile, her nomination was challenged by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, and PBC representative Akhtar Hussain.

It’s worth noting that Justice Ayesha Malik is the fourth most senior member of the Lahore High Court in terms of seniority.

The Pakistan Bar Council has launched a strike in protest of Justice Ayesha Malik’s appointment.

Justice Ayesha Malik has been nominated for the seat left empty by Justice Mushir Alam’s resignation on August 17th, out of the 17 judges appointed to the Supreme Court.

Justice Ayesha Malik was suggested by the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, and Justice Ayesha consented in writing.