Two-day policy dialogue on increasing role of international law concludes

LAHORE: A two-day policy dialogue on ‘International law: the increasing role of public and private international law in the 21st century’, organized by National School of Public Policy (NSPP)’s Executive Development Institute (EDI) concluded on Thursday.

Addressing the session, EDI Dean Ahmad Nazir Warraich, discussed the regulatory frameworks of public and private international law besides explaining its salient features. He stressed the need to discussing such issues for better negotiating treaties so as to promote Pakistan’s interests.

The policy dialogue ended with the panel discussion of former chief justice of Lahore High Court, Justice (Retd) Mamoon Rashid Sheikh and former foreign secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, who delved upon better negotiating skills for bi-lateral and multi-lateral treatises for safeguarding Pakistan’s interests. They also talked about capacity building of negotiators of these treaties from government’s side.

During the session, various topics including Border and Water Disputes with Afghanistan by Mansoor Ahmad Khan (Ambassador of Pakistan in to Afghanistan), Kashmir Issue in the back drop of serious violations of UN resolutions by Muhammad Nafees Zakria (Retired Ambassador) and Saroop Ijazz, Water Scarcity and options under Indus Water Treaty by Ashfaq Mahmood (former federal secretary) and Barrister Nudra Majeed, The Legal Framework of WTO, (A panel discussion by Dr.Mujtaba Paracha, (Ambasador of Pakistan in WTO) and Dr. Muhammad Irfan, (Councellor in WTO), Pakistan’s obligations under Human Rights Treaties jointly by Farah Zia and Dr. Ali Qazalbash, FATF, its global standards and specific guidelines by Khawaja Adnan Zahir, DG, FATF and Arbitration under International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) jointly by Sohail Lashari and Taimur Malik were discussed.

Later, in the concluding remarks, Dean EDI Ahmad Nazir Warraich on behalf of Rector NSPP thanked the guest speakers and emphasizing upon the importance of the above-mentioned subject said that more than ever before 21st century globalisation was now characterised by an integration of domestic public law and international law so it was necessary to hold a dialogue for discussing such subjects by the professionals. He also appreciated Team EDI for holding a much needed and purpose-oriented policy dialogue, that would help the policy makers significantly in future. News Desk