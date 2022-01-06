President Alvi tests positive for Covid-19

President Arif Alvi confirmed on Thursday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 a second time, calling on citizens to follow precautionary measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“I have tested positive for Covid-19 again. Had a sore throat for four to five days and was getting better, Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms,” he said on Twitter.

“Friends, please resume precautions and follow SOPs,” he said.

وازا مرضت فھوا یشفین اور جب میں بیمار ہوتا ہوں تو وہی شفا دیتا ہے I have tested +ive for Covid again. Had a sore throat since 4-5 days & was getting better. Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms.

So friends plz resume precautions & follow SOPs. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) January 6, 2022

The president tested positive the same day the country reported more than 1,000 coronavirus infections for the first time in nearly three months. Earlier today, National Command and Operation Centre chief Asad Umar said the option of imposing a lockdown was not being considered presently, adding that the immediate focus was on scaling up the pace of vaccinations.