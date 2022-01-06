Govt taking steps to tap huge potential of tourism in AJK, Northern Areas, GB: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the government was taking numerous steps to tap the huge potential of tourism in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Northern Areas and Gilgit Baltistan.

The provision of jobs to the local people through eco-tourism and the protection natural beauty of these areas were among the government’s foremost priorities, he added.

The Prime Minister was talking to AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi, who called on him here.

Besides matters relating to the projects of tourism promotion, the holding of local government elections in Azad Kashmir in the mid of current year was discussed in the meeting.