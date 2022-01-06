Nation wants PM’s resignation, says Mariam Aurangzeb

Prime Minister Imran Khan boasted about the Communication Ministry’s and the National Highway Authority’s good performance, praising both for completing a four-lane highway for 138 percent less cost than road projects completed during the PML-N regime while accumulating 125 percent more revenue despite inflation, Daily Times reported.

In response to the prime minister’s arrogant assertion, PML-N spokesman Marriyum Aurangzeb cautioned him to cease sending fake tweets, claiming that the party will not build any roads or cover his foreign funding shadiness.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan uploaded a tweet which read: “Congratulations to Ministry of Communication & NHA for saving public money through transparency & digitisation:4 lane highway – 138% reduced cost from PMLN govt; 125% increase in revenues & Rs.5.18 bn worth land freed from encroachments. All this despite global price hikes & inflation.”

Ms Aurangzeb, a PML-N spokesman, responded to the PM’s tweet by saying that the nation did not want his puerile remarks and lies. It demands Imran’s resignation, she said, adding that the prime minister must answer for his role in the foreign money scandal.

She believed that by making bogus tweets, Imran Khan could neither develop roads nor hide his tampering with foreign financing accounts.