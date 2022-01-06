Saudi Arabia reduces coronavirus-related medical isolation to seven days

RIYADH: The Ministry of Health Saudi Arabia said that the quarantine period for coronavirus-infected patients has been reduced to seven days if they are fully vaccinated.

According to the ministry, the medical isolation period for coronavirus-infected patients who are not vaccinated would be ten days.

Moreover, the ministry briefed that following this recovery period, the immunity status on the Tawakkalna application will be updated, Saudi Gazette reported on Thursday.

The ministry briefed on Twitter that infected individuals do not need to perform a swab following the aforementioned recovery period.

The ministry emphasized the necessity of receiving the booster dose to avoid severe infection symptoms.

“Studies indicate that immunisation would contain the spreading of the virus and bring down the period of infection between 5 and 7 days among the vast majority of immunised people,” according to the source.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj restricted the issuance of Umrah permits to one permit in 10 days, ruling out the facility of performing multiple Umrahs immediately one after another.

A 10 days interval period is from now on mandatory between two Umrahs, a statement of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.

The curbs have been tightened keeping in view the coronavirus cases surge driven by Omicron variant, the ministry said.