Transparency, accountability must for inclusive, sustainable development: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday underlined that inclusive and sustainable development was not possible unless transparency and accountability were ensured.

He was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day International Seminar on the theme of “Combating Corruption – A Prerequisite for the full enjoyment of all Human Rights and Sustainable Development.”

The International Seminar was jointly organized by the Government of Pakistan and the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in collaboration with the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The Foreign Minister, in his key-note address, highlighted the efforts of the Government of Pakistan in combating corruption, especially illicit financial flows as well as promotion and protection of all human rights.

He presented an actionable way forward for the OIC group in curbing corruption and realizing the human rights agenda including through the creation of an inter-governmental committee, establishment of an OIC protocol and mechanism for mutual legal assistance, reviewing unequal investment treaties, and formation of a global beneficial ownership registry.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (through a recorded message), Assistant Secretary General of OIC, and the IPHRC Chairperson also delivered remarks during the opening segment.

More than 200 international and national stakeholders including Government officials, OIC Member and Observer States, IPHRC Commissioners, and representatives of the OIC Secretariat, United Nations, practitioners, academia, and civil society are participating in the International Seminar.

Throughout the day, interactive discussions shall be held amongst the international and national participants, on the basis of which a “Declaration” would be adopted at the closing session on 7 January 2022.

The International Seminar reflects Pakistan’s leadership role and commitment in the context of combating corruption and promotion of the human rights agenda, in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.