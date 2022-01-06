1.5 million tonnes of fertilizer being imported from China: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that the Economic Coordination Committee has approved the import of 1.5 million tonnes of fertilizer from China.

In a tweet, he said the first ship of 50,000 tonnes of fertilizer would arrive on February 10.

The minister said that 600,000 tonnes of local fertilizer would also start coming in the market during the current month.

He assured that despite the high prices in the world market, Pakistan’s farmers will not face its shortage.