Justice Ayesha’s elevation case: Lawyers boycott courts in protest

Lawyers in Lahore, Karachi, and many other cities throughout Pakistan boycotted courts today (Thursday) in response to the Pakistan Bar Council’s plea to protest the elevation of Lahore High Court Justice Ayesha Malik to the Supreme Court, Daily Times reported.

The Supreme Court, on the other hand, heard cases according to its schedule, with five benches hearing cases at the main seat.

The accountability courts, on the other hand, have postponed cases scheduled for today.

The Toshakhana case, which involved former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, was one of the most significant case.

Meanwhile, the case of Toshakhana has been postponed until January 20. In the allusion, Zardari, Gilani, and others have been mentioned. The court has also granted them a one-day court appearance exemption, as sought by them.

The Pink Residency and Liaquat Qaimkhani referrals hearings have also been postponed till January 12 and January 20, respectively.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan has called a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on January 6 (today) to discuss Justice Ayesha Malik’s elevation to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The topic had been deferred by the Judicial Commission at a previous meeting in September.

The Supreme Court has a strength of 17 judges and one seat is still lying vacant.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood of the Supreme Court informed the Judicial Commission in September that elevating junior justices to the supreme court jeopardised the judiciary’s independence.