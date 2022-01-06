At Thatta police station, cop shot himself

THATTA: On Thursday, a police officer at Thatta’s Gharo police station allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself.

Ali Gul, an assistant sub-inspector at the Gharo police station, allegedly fired three shots at himself with his official rifle, according to the police.

He was rushed to a nearby medical facility but could not survive. The body was handed over to his heirs after medico-legal formalities.

In Sept 2020, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) had allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at Lahore’s Garden Town police station.

According to police sources, the officer, named Majeed, of the Garden Town investigative department, shot himself in the head and died immediately after arriving at his office with an official gun.

He was under mental stress, according to the authorities, following the death of his son in a car accident. He was also concerned about the possibility of his younger son developing a physical impairment.