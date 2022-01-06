Police in Sanghar refuse to handover suspect in Harmain murder case

SANGHAR: After being caught for his role in the murder of a juvenile girl Harmain during a robbery attempt near Manzil Pump in Karachi, Karachi police were unable to get the custody of a high-profile suspect from local police in Sanghar.

According to sources familiar with the issue, a Karachi police squad has been in Sanghar for the past five days after a suspect named Shabbir Jhakro was apprehended following a police encounter on January 1.

“Sanghar police is creating hurdles in shifting the suspect to Karachi,” they said adding that unnecessary legal issues have been raised to avoid handing over the suspect to Karachi police.

The Karachi police said that the investigations in the Harmain murder case and the robbery bid before it would further proceed after the suspect is being shifted to the city.

Suspects who allegedly murdered a minor girl Harmain during a robbery bid at a superstore in Karachi have come from Sanghar and Shahdadpur to commit robberies in the city.

The revelations were made by a suspect who was caught red-handed by the police in an injured condition after an exchange of fire with the guards of the superstore.

According to an exclusive video statement of the injured suspect Pyar Ali obtained, the organized dacoit gang came from rural districts of the province.

“I belong to Sanghar while other five suspects hail from Shahdadpur area,” he said and identified his accomplices as Peru, Gullu, Naeem, Akbar and Haq Nawaz.