Babar ranks above Kohli across all three cricket formats

In all three formats of cricket, Indian Test captain Virat Kohli has fallen behind Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) batting rankings.

Kohli was already ranked lower than Babar in the ODI and T20I rankings, but after the current rankings were announced, he fell two spots to ninth place, with 747 rating points.

In the Centurion Test against South Africa, the ex-Indian ODI and T20I captain managed to score 53 runs while averaging only 26.50.

Kohli was two places above Babar, who gained a spot, and is now at the eighth spot, with 750 rating points in the Test category.

ICC Test rankings. — ICC

The Indian batter, in the ODI rankings, is at second place — a spot below Babar, who is at the top of the list. The Pakistan batter has 873 rating points, while Kohli has 844.

ICC’s ODI and T20I rankings. — ICC

In the T20I rankings, Babar is sitting at the second spot, with 805 rating points, while Kohli is not even in the top 10. The Indian batter is at the 11th spot, with 657 rating points.