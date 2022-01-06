Karachi to receive heavy rain with thunder tonight: PMD

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast heavy rain with thunder in Karachi tonight (Thursday).

As the second spell of winter rain started in Karachi on Tuesday as parts of the city received light to heavy rain that turned the weather cold.

However, In the latest weather updates issued by the Met department stated that during the last 24 hours the mercury dropped as low as 15 degrees Celsius and the humidity level in the atmosphere remained 85%. Meanwhile, north-eastern winds blew at a pace of 11 kilometers per hour.

Earlier, Chief Meteorological Officer Sardar Sarfaraz Wednesday predicted a heavy spell of rain in Karachi Thursday night.

He added that the existing rain-producing system is expected to exit Sindh by Friday morning and might cause snowfall in the northern mountainous areas.