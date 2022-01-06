Punjab schools to reopen tomorrow, says Murad Raas

LAHORE: On Thursday, provincial Education Minister Murad Raas announced that all schools in Punjab will reopen tomorrow (Friday) after winter breaks.

“All Punjab schools that had winter vacation until January 6th, 2022 will open tomorrow January 7th, 2022,” the minister announced on Twitter.

“We are delighted to welcome our students and staff back to class. Please follow the COVID SOPs that the government has published.”

On December 23, both private and public schools in Punjab began their winter break.

It’s worth noting that Sindh’s schools and colleges reopened on Monday after the winter vacations ended on January 1. The province’s winter vacations began on December 20.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had advised all the provinces to push forward the holidays to January so that student could be inoculated in schools. But the educational institutions in Sindh began their vacations from Dec 20 while those in Punjab closed for winter break from Dec 23.