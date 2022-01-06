PM Modi trapped on flyover after ‘security lapse’

On Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was tapped on a flyover by demonstrators in East Punjab for 20 minutes, in what was described as a security breach.

Mr Modi was on his way to a memorial in the northern state when protesting farmers stopped the road.

They were calling for the resignation of a minister whose son is suspected of killing farmers.

“This was a severe breakdown in the PM’s security,” the federal home ministry said in a statement.

Mr Modi was also set to speak at a campaign event in Ferozepur.

The prime minister’s convoy, however, was forced to return to the airport owing to a security lapse, according to the home ministry.