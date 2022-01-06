Former DG PMD arrested over corruption charges

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Corruption Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested three major officials of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on the basis of corruption charges.

According to details, the FIA Islamabad zone did a raid and arrested three senior officials of the weather department involved in the misappropriation of funds.

The accused reportedly had caused a loss of Rs7 million to national kitty through wrongdoings, said FIA spokesperson.

The officials include Ex director-general Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Director Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRMC) Peshawar Mushtaq Hussain and Director C-Tech Sohail Sati.

