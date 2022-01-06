Naimal vacations in Dubai

Naimal Khawar Khan is an elegant Pakistani actress, she debuted from a popular feature film Verna. She did one drama and one feature film but fetched immense fame because of her beauty and talent. Later on, she got married to Hamza Ali Abbasi, her marriage widened her fame, together they have an adorable son Mustafa Abbasi. Naimal Khawar khan often poses with family and friends on different occasions. This time Naimal has posted her pictures while vacationing from Dubai, Naimal has posted her beautiful pictures from beaches with cutie Mustafa Abbasi and her sister in law Fazeela Abbasi. She has also posted pictures from her luxurious night out with friends.













