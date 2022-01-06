Sushmita turns out to be a fan of Danyal Zafar

Bollywood model and actress Sushmita Sen turns out to be a fan of Pakistani singer, Danyal Zafar.

Recently a video of Sushmita Sen enjoying the song Udd Chaliye of Danyal Zafar caught the attention of Pakistani Twitter users.

Sen was seen driving her car with her daughter. The actress shared the video of her enjoying the song with her daughter on a car ride. She said that it was actually her daughter, Alisah, who is a fan of Pakistani singer, Danyal Zafar. In the captions of the video, she wrote, “Sharing the aforementioned video, she captioned it, “The breeze, the drive, the open skies and Alisah favourite song on repeat.” Calling a song “a vibe”, she thanked her friend, Rohit Bhatkar for introducing her to Zafar’s music while giving song credits.

Zafar said that “Omg!! What!!! No way!!! Couldn’t be happier knowing y’all are vibin’ to the track and it made its way to add to such a beautiful experience y’all seem to be having! The drive, the breeze, and the open skies!! This was exactly what I dreamt for the track to do and you’ve made that dream come true! Thank you so much! honoured beyond what words can express!! .”

Sushmita Sen also responded to the comment of the singer. She said, “the man himself” appreciating her video. “What a beautiful message, forever cherished, jaan meri. Your voice and this song make the heart vibe. It is a blessing to have the power to connect people and their dreams beyond geography! Stay wonderful.”

Zafar again replied to Sen. The singer said, “It is beautiful to see the power of art transcending beyond borders and everything else and just touching people deep within and even more beautiful is how transcendence connects people, and I couldn’t be more thankful to have been blessed with this connection.”