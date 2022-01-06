Daily Times

Thursday, January 06, 2022


Saba Qamar rejects online proposal after Azeem Khan breakup

Staff Report

Saba Qamar is reacting to an online proposal with her iconic wit! The actor was recently hilariously dodged a wedding proposal from a fan wishing to marry her at 50.

“I want to marry Saba Qamar at 50, But no connections in industry. I am serious not joking brother,” wrote a fan on influencer Rafay Mahdood’s Instagram Stories.

Responding to the fan’s confession, Saba took a jibe at her previous online relationship and breakup with Azeem Khan.

“Kya hai na ke yeh word ‘Qubool Hai’ mujhay suit nahien karta,” wrote Saba.

