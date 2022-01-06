Saba Qamar rejects online proposal after Azeem Khan breakup

Saba Qamar is reacting to an online proposal with her iconic wit! The actor was recently hilariously dodged a wedding proposal from a fan wishing to marry her at 50.

“I want to marry Saba Qamar at 50, But no connections in industry. I am serious not joking brother,” wrote a fan on influencer Rafay Mahdood’s Instagram Stories.

Responding to the fan’s confession, Saba took a jibe at her previous online relationship and breakup with Azeem Khan.

“Kya hai na ke yeh word ‘Qubool Hai’ mujhay suit nahien karta,” wrote Saba.