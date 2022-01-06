Tabish Hashmi clarifies his joke about Mahira

Tabish Hashmi is distinguished Pakistani Host who has fetched fame and name after his constant struggle.

His show To Be Honest yanked him good popularity and now fans love him. Previously, he used to be a standup comedian and wasn’t that famous until he was given chance by Azfar Ali for a web show for Nashpati Prime.

Lately, the host has visited Time Out With Ahsan Khan where he has clarified his funny joke regarding the very popular Mahira Khan.

Replying to the question, “In one show you designed a special question for Mahira about her expressions, is that true?”

Tabish said, “First of all I would say to Mahira, it was a joke, don’t believe in these things, I asked question and it was in good fun and humor, I’m seeing Mahira right now and saying to her, Mahira, your expressions are too famous, why don’t you give them”

Hearing his reply Ahsan treated him with more spicy food as he was of the view that Mahira is love and she should not be said anything like this.