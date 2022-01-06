PSX manages to close 7th session in green despite profit-taking

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained positive for the seventh straight session on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 17.05 points (+0.04 percent) to close at 45,407.89 points.

The market opened on a positive note but soon switched towards the negative territory amid profit-taking activity and remained negative for most part of the session. The last hour trading helped the index to close in green. The market witnessed range-bound trading throughout the session.

The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 196.71 points, showing an intraday high of 45,438.16 points and a low of 45,241.45 points. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index gained 3.39 points (+0.01 percent) to close at 31,116.1 points, while KMI All Share Islamic Index gained 6.07 points (+0.03 percent) to close at 22,434.14 points.

A total of 369 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 175 closed up, shares of 171 closed down while shares of 23 companies remained unchanged. Out of 94 traded companies in the KSE-100 Index, 45 closed up, 45 closed down and four remained unchanged.

The overall market volumes increased by 56.99 million to 432.06 million shares. Total volumes traded for the KSE-100 Index decreased by 37.51 million to 96.76 million shares. The number of total trades decreased by 15,472 to 138,519, while the value traded decreased by Rs2.50 billion to Rs10.28.

Among scrips, WTL topped the volumes with 75.79 million shares, followed by UNITYR3 (66.81 million) and TELE (23.8 million). Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes included WTL, UNITYR3, TELE, FNEL and TRG, which formed around 47 percent of total volumes. 432.06

SFL witnessed a maximum increase of Rs72.45 per share, closing at Rs1,070 whereas the runner-up was BATA, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs51 to Rs2,090. NESTLE witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs213.44 per share, closing at Rs5,512.05 followed by BTL, the share price of which declined by Rs36.98 to close at Rs463.01.

According to experts, the cement sector witnessed profit-taking activity following a report that cement despatches declined over four percent in December on a year-on-year basis. They said that usually in December, cement despatches are lowered as construction activities slow down in winter. They said that the technology sector remained positive and bullish throughout the session.

According to them, the market may continue its positive momentum in the near-term, as the government is taking serious steps for the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme and its revival may push the market further up in the coming days.