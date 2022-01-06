Leather gloves export witnesses record 11.81pc increase

Leather Manufacturers exports during the first five months of the fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 11.81 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-Nov 2021, leather gloves worth $119,516 were exported as compared to exports worth $106,890 during the same period of the last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of leather manufactures increased by 11.03 percent, the worth of $266,595 were exported as compared to the exports of $240,100 of the same period of the last year. Meanwhile, leather garments exports also increased by 10.42 percent as the exports during the current fiscal year were recorded at worth $139,100 as compared to the exports during the same period of the last year which recorded $125,971. During the period under review, other leather manufacturer exports increased by 10.22 percent, worth $7,979 exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing $7,239 of the same period of last year.













