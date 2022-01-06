Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Six ships namely, Maersk Columbus, Bulk Venus, Hanton Trader, V-Honor, Chem Bulldog and Vela carrying containers, soya bean, coal, chemicals and palm oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Engro Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively. Meanwhile, two more ships, Navarino and Symi carrying containers and coal also arrived at the outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on Wednesday. A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Al-Aamriya, Kita, Maersk Brooklyn and MSC Jasmine left the port on Wednesday morning, while two more ships, Maersk Columbus and Chem Bulldog are expected to sail from QICT and EVTL on today in the afternoon. A cargo volume of 137,010, tonnes, comprising 94,981 tonnes imports cargo and 42,029 tonnes exports cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,834 containers (1,667 TEUs imports and 2,167 TEUs exports) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours. There are 06 ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Navarino, IVS Windsor and Gas Arma carrying containers, coal and LPG are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Chemicals Terminal on Wednesday, while another container vessel ‘MSC Emily’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on the same day, and two more vessels, Irenes Ray and Navios Constellation are due to arrive on Thursday.













