ISPR rejecting speculations a good sign

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said spreading rumours had become a norm in Pakistan and it was a good sign that Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) had also rejected the speculations.

“The political dwarfs having no stature resorted to rumour mongering for being in the news,” he said talking to the media persons after addressing the launching ceremony of Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed’s book in Islamabad.

To a question, he said Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari had no political role at present or in future politics, as they had already become part of the country’s political history. Earlier, addressing the book launching ceremony, Fawad said Sheikh Rashid had always represented the bright side of Pakistani politics, and he deserved appreciation for his political services. He said Sheikh Rashid had been the pivot of national politics since he contested the first election in 1977. He started his journey as a political activist and today he was a famous political personality of the country.

Even today, he added, the Pakistani media was eager to cover Sheikh Rashid’s activities and highlight his opinions.

His analysis about the country’s politics had its own importance, Fawad remarked. He said Sheikh Rashid in his book “From Lal Haveli to General Assembly” narrated the story of his political journey. Fawad congratulated the interior minister on the successful launch of his book.

Meanwhile, Fawad Ch underlined the need for promoting trade and investment opportunities between Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK). The minister, in a meeting with British High Commissioner Christian Turner, said exchange of trade delegations between the two countries would foster bilateral cooperation in the trade sector. Matters pertaining to film, drama, and new variant of coronavirus – Omicron, and promotion of bilateral ties in trade and investment sectors came under discussion during the meeting. Fawad said Pakistan had succeeded to curb all the waves of coronvirus pandemic in the past effectively and now again the best strategy was being followed to tackle the Omicron.

The coronavirus situation in Pakistan was far better than other countries as the government had achieved all the targets set for vaccinating the citizens against the virus, he added. The minister said the entire world was facing challenge of fake news emanating from excessive use of technology. He made a passionate call for global efforts to curb the threatening phenomena.