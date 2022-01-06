ITP resolve 82.5pc complaints received on PM Portal

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) resolved more than 82.5 per cent complaints by taking prompt action on them which were received on Prime Minister Portal during last one month. According to details, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Yunus directed to immediately resolve the traffic related complaints received on PM portal and SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal took initiative to promptly resolve them.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that a total of 128 complaints related to traffic police were received on PM portal during last one month of which 92 were immediately resolved while feedback has been received on remaining complaints and these would be addressed soon.

However, 82.5 per cent citizens lodging these complaints got satisfied after redressal of the issues highlighted by them while people have appreciated the prompt action of the traffic police.

Moreover, Islamabad Traffic Police also resolved the complaints received to it through social media tools including twitter, facebook and Instagram. SSP (Traffic) directed all officials to focus on resolving the public complaints on merit and conduct meetings with those who are not satisfied after action of police. Such gestures and interactions would help to promote friendly policing and image of the police would be improved, the SSP (Traffic) maintained.