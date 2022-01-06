Fair policies of PTI govt attract foreign investors: Imran

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Wednesday said that due to the fair policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, foreign investors were taking interest for investment in the development projects.

Imran Ismail said this while talking to the participants of 51st P.N. Staff Course, led by Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan SI(M), who called on the Governor Sindh at Governor House here Wednesday.

The Governor Sindh further observed that the PTI-led government had reduced non-development expenditures, raised revenues, announced energy policy, resolved circular debt issue, rationalised subsidies and introduced incentives for the private sector which helped in stabilizing the macroeconomic environment of the country.

Boasting about the projects initiated by the present government, including Kamyab Jawan Programme, Ehsas Programme, Sehat Sahulat Card and Ration Card facility, he said the schemes had been initiated to improve life of the common man.

He said that Karachi is the intellectual, political, social and economic hub of the entire country, therefore; the government was taking practical steps for its development.

Imran Ismail said that Karachi was in focus of everyone because its progress guarantees the development and progress of the country.

Imran Ismail highlighted the significance of the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) under which Green Line BRT project and procurement of 52 modern fire tenders for the city have already been completed.

Imran Ismail said that the project of BRT Karachi was inaugurated by the PM himself recently, to ensure better and state-of-the-art transportation facilities to the Karachi folks. “The Green Line Bus Service is aimed at providing reliable, safe, affordable, and high-quality traveling services in order to improve the quality of life of commuters in Karachi and the quality of the public transport system in Karachi”, he added.

To a question, Imran Ismail replied that significant measures were being adopted to promote tourism in Sindh Province which will strengthen the economy and increase the importance of the country’s historic, religious and cultural sites.

He said that attention was also being paid towards the higher education and industrialization in Sindh.

He spelled out the functioning of Sindh Infrastructure Development Co. Ltd. (SIDCL) and said that the SIDCL was based in Karachi to carry on the Business of Infrastructure Development, Expansion and Improvement, in line with Government Policy for Planning, Designing, Implementing, Constructing and Executing Infrastructure Development Projects in Karachi and Adjoining Areas, under the umbrella of KTP.