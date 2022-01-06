Police recover 7-year-old child from Chakwal

Police have rescued 7-year-old orphan Muhammad Ahmed Mehboob from Chakwal who was abducted from Karachi. According to the spokesperson of Punjab Police, IG Punjab issued orders to RPO Rawalpindi to take immediate steps on the orders of Sindh High Court for the search and safe recovery of the abducted orphan child. Upon which Regional Police Officer formed special teams consisting of Jhelum and Chakwal police.

Jhelum and Chakwal police teams took part in the search operation. Special teams traced the child and recovered it from Chakwal using modern technology. Rawalpindi Regional Police Officer Ashfaq Ahmad Khan said that according to the preliminary investigation, the abductors (couple) were close relatives of child who abducted the child from Karachi and brought him to Chakwal. The couple had been taken into police custody. Spokesperson for the Punjab police said that the Sindh High Court had ordered the Punjab police to rescue the child and now the child would be sent to Karachi to be handed over to heirs soon and presented in court.

Seminar on Corruption and Human Rights today: A two-day International Seminar on the theme of “Combating Corruption – A Prerequisite for the full enjoyment of all Human Rights and Sustainable Development”, will open here on Thursday.

The two-day (January 6-7)seminar is being organised by the Government of Pakistan and the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have also partnered in this important initiative.

The International Seminar shall focus on the multi-dimensional negative effects of corruption on sustainable development and full enjoyment of all human rights, including civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights as well as the right to development, Foreign Office said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

More than 200 international and national stakeholders including Government officials, OIC Member and Observer States, IPHRC Commissioners, and representatives of the OIC Secretariat, United Nations, practitioners, academia, and civil society would participate in the International Seminar.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will address the opening segment of the International Seminar as the Keynote Speaker.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (through a recorded message), Assistant Secretary-General of OIC, and the IPHRC Chairperson would also deliver remarks during the opening segment.

The IPHRC Commissioners will engage with the participants in comprehensive discussions, sharing best practices, and highlighting important aspects regarding the theme of the International Seminar.

At the closing segment, Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M. Mazari will participate as the Keynote Speaker. A Declaration shall be adopted at the conclusion of the Seminar.

In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, Pakistan has been at the forefront of efforts to raise international awareness about combating corruption and illicit financial flows.

This International Seminar, being organized in collaboration with OIC-IPHRC and relevant UN agencies, is a part of these efforts and signifies international recognition of Pakistan as a leading voice on curbing corruption and promotion and protection of all human rights at the national and international level, the statement concluded.