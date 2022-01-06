Shireen Mazari condemns Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K

Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Wednesday expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren here at daylong activity organized by Youth Forum for Kashmir (YKF) in connection with Right to Self-determination Day. Addressing the participants, she strongly condemned the Indian atrocities and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). She urged the world community to immediately stop the genocide and HR violations in IIOJK by the Indian occupant forces. She urged the world community to stop Indian state sponsored terrorism in IIOJK that could engulf the entire region. Dr. Mazari said that Pakistan will never hold any kind of dialogue with India at any forum, unless it has taken back 5 August revocation special status of Kashmir. She urged the UN to implement the UN Security Council resolution on Kashmir and give Kashmiris the right to self-determination as it is their fundamental right. Mazari said that whole Pakistani nation stands by Kashmiris and will continue to support them till their freedom from Indian illegal and brutal occupation. The minister said that unfortunately, the United Nations has not been able to implement its Security Council resolution on Kashmir. She said that entire nation was observing this day to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. Shireen Mazari also urged OIC to take notice of the human rights violations and brutalities on Kashmiri women and children. She said that pallet guns were also used against the children.













