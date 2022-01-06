SC stops cantonment boards from sealing private schools

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to all cantonment boards of the country and also stopped the cantonment boards from sealing private schools. A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case regarding removing educational and commercial building etc from the Cantonments Areas in the country. During the proceedings, Advocate Qalib-e-Hasan, counsel for the private schools, said that there were 8,430 private schools in 42 cantonment boards across the country where around 3.7 million students were enrolled. He said that schools were being sealed. He said that the apex court had ruled without hearing private schools. Advocate Hamid Khan counsel for the parents said that the main case was to build a school on a residential plot. A strict order was issued in a civil case, he added. Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.













