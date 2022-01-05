Kim Mi-soo, Disney+ Snowdrop actress, dies at 29

Actress Kim Mi-soo, star of Disney+ series Snowdrop, has passed away at the age of 29, her agent revealed on Wednesday. The actress, who plays Yeo Jung-min in the show, is also known for her roles in movies Memories and Kyungmi’s World, both released in 2019.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed, but Kim’s management said she had died suddenly and asked people to refrain from spreading rumours about her death so that her family can mourn. Kim Mi-soo’s agency Lanscape confirmed the death in a statement – and said that her family is “very heartbroken” by her sudden passing.

Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the bereaved family, who are in shock and grief-stricken, can reverently commemorate the deceased.

“As per her family’s wishes, the funeral will be held quietly in private.”

“Please wish for Kim Mi Soo to rest in peace, and once again, we offer our deepest condolences to the deceased.”

Kim’s funeral will be held at Taeneung Sungsim Funeral Home. Kim was born in South Korea in 1992 and grew up to find fame as an actress and model.

During her career, she also starred in Lipstick Revolution and Hi Bye, Mama! Kim had also been cast to star in Disney+ drama Kiss Six Sense, which was still filming.