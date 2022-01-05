Gold price continues upward trend in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Gold price maintained its uptrend in the domestic market as per tola rate of the precious metal witnessed an increase of Rs100 in Pakistan. Gold dealers said that the per tola price rose to Rs126,300 in the domestic market. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs86 to Rs108,239 in the local market.

Gold prices in the International bullion market edged higher on Wednesday as rising Omicron variant coronavirus cases helped its safe-haven appeal, but trading was range-bound as investors awaited the minutes of the US. Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting as rate hike bets grow. Meanwhile, silver prices fell 0.2% to $22.98 an ounce, platinum was up 0.5% at $976.88, and palladium rose 1.9% to $1,906.32.