Market watch: KSE-100 inches up in range-bound session

KARACHI: The Pakistan Inventory Alternate (PSX) prolonged its bull-run on Wednesday and the KSE-100 index rose almost 20 factors; nevertheless, traders remained involved about rising COVID-19 instances. Whereas the market gamers cheered come readability within the authorities’s motion concerning the supplementary finance invoice, total sentiment remained combined as traders had been involved over rising instances of coronavirus within the nation and globally and possibilities of a doable lockdown.

Furthermore, the widening commerce deficit and fluctuation in rupee-dollar parity restricted the traders from assuming contemporary positions. On the shut, the benchmark KSE-100 index gained 17.05 factors, or 0.04%, to shut at 45,407.89 factors.

A report from Topline Securities famous that it was a range-bound day on the inventory market the place buying and selling kicked off on a damaging be aware within the backdrop of rising omicron instances throughout Pakistan. Shares of 363 corporations had been traded in the course of the session. On the shut of buying and selling, 174 scrips closed within the inexperienced, 167 within the crimson, and 22 remained unchanged.

Total buying and selling volumes surged to 432.06 million shares in contrast with Tuesday’s tally of 375.98 million. The worth of shares traded in the course of the day was Rs10.28 billion.

WorldCall Telecom Restricted was the quantity chief with 75.59 million shares traded, gaining Rs0.19 to shut at Rs2.36. It was adopted by Unity Meals with 66.8 million shares traded, gaining Rs0.79 to shut at Rs2.27, and Telecard Restricted with 23.80 million shares traded, gaining Rs0.65 to shut at Rs17.96.