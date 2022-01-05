DG ISPR speaks at a press conference in Rawalpindi

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations, speaks at a press conference in Rawalpindi.

Maj Gen Iftikhar stated that he will discuss concerns relating to Pakistan’s eastern and western borders, as well as the historic accomplishments of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, and will take questions at the end.

His press conference comes eight days after he praised Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy (NSP) as a “important milestone in the country’s security” in a tweet.

“The comprehensive framework recognizes interlinkages between various strands of national security, imperative to meet emerging challenges in evolving global environment through a whole of government effort,” the military’s media wing said in a tweet, quoting Maj Gen Iftikhar.

Maj Gen Iftikhar, according to ISPR, assured the nation that Pakistan’s armed forces will play their part in achieving the vision laid out in the policy.

More to follow