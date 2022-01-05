Three family members die in Dadu after roof collapse

Three members of a family were killed on Wednesday morning in Dadu when the roof of their home fell owing to heavy rain.

The sad incident also resulted in the injuries of two others, who were transported to a local hospital.

Noor Muhammad Solangi, Mansoor, and Mobeen Solangi were identified as the victims.

Locals stated the roof of the house, which was located in Farhan Colony in Dadu, suddenly collapsed as the family was sleeping after heavy rain.

The bodies of those who died and those who were injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Dadu.